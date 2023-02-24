Larkin posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Two days after being ejected for a high cross-check on T.J. Oshie in a win over the Capitals, Larkin was mostly quiet in this home victory, as he managed only one shot between 20:53 of ice time, including 5:02 on the power play. Still, his apple against the Blueshirts has the captain at 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) through 56 games. Larkin is averaging 0.74 points per game over his eight-year career, but he's yet to finish a given campaign with more points than games played; perhaps this will be the one, as he's in a contract year and hoping to garner a big extension.