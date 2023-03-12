Larkin registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Larkin has earned a pair of goals and assists through five games in March, but fantasy managers generally expect more from a player of his caliber, as Feb. 16 was the last time Detroit's captain recorded multiple points in a given contest. Larkin does have four game-winning goals and 24 power-play points to keep him in the elite class of NHL centers, though that may be of little consolation to a fierce competitor whose team is on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.