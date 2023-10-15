Larkin notched an assist and skated to a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Larkin came up empty on seven shots, but he delivered the primary apple to Alex DeBrincat for his new linemate's second goal of the game. While it may take some time for the duo to get into synch on a consistent basis, Larkin finally has a top-line cohort who can take enough pressure off him to make a tangible difference game in and game out. The team captain has dialed up a helper in each of his first two games of this new campaign.