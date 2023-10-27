Larkin picked up an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

The assist extended his point streak to eight games, the longest by a Detroit player since Henrik Zetterberg's franchise-record 17-game run to start the 2007-08 season. Larkin has been dominant so far with 15 points, including 11 assists, in those eight games. The 27-year-old center established a new career mark in points last season with 79 (32 goals, 47 assists) but that could be smashed this year.