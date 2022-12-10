Larkin contributed a goal in Detroit's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.
Larkin opened the scoring at 9:48 of the first period. It was his 10th goal and 27th point in 27 games this season. The 26-year-old was on a three-game scoring drought entering Saturday's contest, which was his longest slump of the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nabs helper in shootout loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Paying serious dividends•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Massive game helps lift team to win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Collects two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Buries power-play marker•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Gets back at Rangers•