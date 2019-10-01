Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Exits practice early
Larkin left Tuesday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Luckily for fantasy owners, the Red Wings don't open the campaign until Saturday against Nashville, so as long as Larkin isn't dealing with anything major, he shouldn't miss any regular-season action. Another update on the 23-year-old American's condition will likely be released in the coming days.
