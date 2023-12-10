Larkin sustained an undisclosed injury and won't return to Saturday's game against Ottawa.
Larkin was punched in the back of the head by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph, and the Red Wings' forward consequently crashed into Parker Kelly, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic. Larkin was helped off the ice and will finish the contest with just 5:26 of ice time. If the 27-year-old doesn't play Monday versus Dallas, then Klim Kostin will likely draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday.
