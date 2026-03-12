Larkin (leg) is expected to miss the remainder of Detroit's upcoming road trip, per Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press.

Larkin has been held out of the lineup in the team's last two games with a leg injury he sustained in Detroit's clash with Florida on Friday. With the 29-year-old center expected to miss the final two games of the upcoming road trip, the earliest he could return to the lineup is Monday's home game against Calgary. In the captain's absence, the Red Wings called up Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks to Detroit's roster under emergency conditions Wednesday and have a strong chance to finish the upcoming road trip with the NHL club.