Larkin (lower body) took line rushes in warmups, putting him on track to return to the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Larkin has missed eight games with the injury. The 27-year-old centered Lucas Raymond and David Perron in warmups, which suggests Larkin should be able to handle his usual top-line assignment. He's racked up 54 points over 55 outings this season.