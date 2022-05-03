Larkin (abdomen) told reporters he anticipates being cleared in time for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Despite being able to play in just 71 games this year, Larkin still managed to post 69 points this year, the second-highest total in his seven-year NHL career. Barring any setbacks during the summer, Larkin should be ready to play come Opening Night and should once again challenge for the 70-point threshold, making him a top-end fantasy target.