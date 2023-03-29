Larkin scored a goal and two assists on four shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Larkin picked up primary helpers on two of David Perron's goals in the third period. He would ice the game with an empty-net goal to help the Red Wings to a 7-4 victory. The American forward has been excellent lately, posting 12 points in his last 10 games. On the season, Larkin has 27 goals and 71 points in 72 games.
