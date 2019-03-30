Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak to four games
Larkin scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
He also fired a game-high eight shots on net while recording a plus-3 rating. Larkin has found the scoresheet in four straight games, piling up four goals and six points, and the 22-year-old is now two points shy of his first career 70-point campaign with four games left on the schedule for Detroit.
