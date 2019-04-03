Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak
Larkin posted three assists in a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The Red Wings are on a six-game winning streak, and Larkin has a point in each of those wins. During the streak, he has five goals and 11 points with a plus-11 rating. Larkin already had career bests in the offensive categories before this run, so really this is just icing on the cake, but the 22-year-old has 32 goals and 73 points in 74 games this season.
