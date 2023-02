Larkin recorded three assists in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Flames.

All three of Larkin's assists came in the second period, including a pair on the power play. He now has points in six straight games, tallying six goals and six assists that span. With his recent hot streak, Larkin is up to 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) through 53 games this season. The 26-year-old center remains a consistent source of offense on Detroit's top line.