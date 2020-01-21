Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Factors in on all three goals
Larkin scored a goal and dished a pair of assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Larkin seemingly tried to carry the Red Wings' offense Monday, but he was no match for the Avalanche's high-scoring ways. The center has 13 points (five tallies, eight helpers) in his last 12 outings. The 23-year-old is up to 13 goals and 35 points through 50 games this season. He's added 154 shots on goal, 27 PIM and a minus-16 rating.
