Larkin picked up a primary assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout road win over the Panthers.

The fleet-footed pivot dished to new linemate Andreas Athanasiou for the game's first goal. With Larkin now skating with Double A and net-front brute Anthony Mantha on the second unit, this could very well be one of the most exciting trios in the entire league. All three players are highly skilled offensively and will be extremely difficult to contain on an odd-man rush and in the defensive zone.