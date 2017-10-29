Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Factors into scoring play
Larkin picked up a primary assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout road win over the Panthers.
The fleet-footed pivot dished to new linemate Andreas Athanasiou for the game's first goal. With Larkin now skating with Double A and net-front brute Anthony Mantha on the second unit, this could very well be one of the most exciting trios in the entire league. All three players are highly skilled offensively and will be extremely difficult to contain on an odd-man rush and in the defensive zone.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Off to pretty good start•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Gets two assists in loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Overwhelms 'Yotes with two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Makes good on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dishes for two scores•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Threads needle for preseason tally•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...