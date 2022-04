Larkin delivered an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Even though Detroit is clearly out of the playoff picture, Larkin continues to play his heart out. The 25-year-old captain has three goals and four assists for a point-per-game pace in April, and all of that production has taken place at even strength. With 31 goals and 38 assists on the season ledger, Larkin is five points away from a new career high.