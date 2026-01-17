Larkin scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Larkin is up to 24 goals this season, including seven tallies over his last 14 outings. The 29-year-old center is shooting a career-high 16.7 percent, putting him on pace to surpass his previous high mark of 33 goals in 68 outings in 2023-24. He's at 43 points, 144 shots on net, 32 PIM, 27 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating across 49 appearances this season.