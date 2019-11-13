Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Forces OT with power-play goal
Larkin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
Larkin tied the game with just 37 seconds left in overtime, knocking home a loose puck at the side of the net with Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier on the bench for an extra skater. It was Larkin's sixth goal of the goal season and pushed his point total to 15 after 20 games. He's just slightly off of his 32-goal pace from a season ago, but should still land somewhere between 25 and 30 when all is said and done.
