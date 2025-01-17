Larkin had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
He now has 20 goals on the season. Larkin is the first Red Wings player with four consecutive 20-goal seasons since Henrik Zetterberg had seven straight from 2005-12. The 28-year-old is on a three-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists), with 41 points and 121 shots in 44 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Racking up points in January•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Another two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Opens and closes scoring Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two PP points in Columbus•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Produces power-play assist•