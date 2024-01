Larkin scored twice Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Kings.

Larkin's first was complete roof daddy - he wired a shot from a sharp angle over Cam Talbot's right shoulder early in the first period. His second came on the power play at the mid-point of the second. Larkin has five points (three goals, two assists) and 14 shots during a four-game point streak, and he has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 36 games. The Wings are within one point of a Wild Card spot, and Larkin is a huge part of that.