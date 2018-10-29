Larkin set up two goals in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Stars.

Larkin was the primary distributor on defenseman Jonathan Ericsson's go-ahead goal with 10:40 remaining in the third period, and then the fleet-footed pivot factored into an empty-netter that was credited to Justin Abdelkader en route to Detroit's first home win of the season. The Wings only have two victories between 11 games, but Larkin's had multi-point efforts in each of the prevailing efforts.