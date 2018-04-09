Larkin led his team with 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) in the 2017-18 campaign.

The fact that Larkin was the offensive leader for Detroit despite not coming close to a point-per-game average goes to show just how porous this team was in the attacking zone. Indeed, only the Habs, Coyotes and Sabres were inferior to the Wings and their 2.59 goals per game. Still, after experiencing a sophomore slump last season, Larkin showed tremendous improvement at the center position this time around, as he figured out how to harness his speed to benefit his linemates and was better about letting plays fully develop. The Michigan native is not the type of guy who'll rest on his laurels, so don't be afraid to use a high draft pick on him for the 2018-19 fantasy season.