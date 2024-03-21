Larkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Thursday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Larkin looks poised to return from an eight-game absence due to his lower-body issue. At this point, if the 27-year-old center can't go Thursday, fantasy players can probably expect him back against Nashville on Saturday. Prior to his absence, Larkin notched three goals on 15 shots and four assists in eight outings. He'll retake his spot on the first line whenever cleared to play.
