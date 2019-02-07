Larkin (oblique) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Initially expected to miss at least a week, Larkin being a game-time decision Thursday is certainly a good sign. It was an unfortunate time for him to suffer an injury, as the star pivot had collected four goals in his last four games and eight points over his last six. If he returns, Larkin should retake his spot on the top line as well as the top power-play unit.