Larkin (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Thursday's game versus the Stars, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Larkin missed Wednesday's practice, so his status is in question for Thursday's game. The 24-year-old has played all seven games this season, posting three goals, three assists and 24 shots on net in that stretch. He'll continue to center the top line and top power-play unit as long as he's healthy.