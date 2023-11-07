Larkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Larkin took part in Tuesday's morning skate, which is a positive sign after he missed Monday's practice. He has amassed five goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net and eight hits through 12 games this season. If Larkin can't play, Austin Czarnik or Jeff Petry could suit up in Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two-point night in win•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Eight-game, 15-point streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Three points in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Adds two more points•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Three points on PP in win•