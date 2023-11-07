Larkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Larkin took part in Tuesday's morning skate, which is a positive sign after he missed Monday's practice. He has amassed five goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net and eight hits through 12 games this season. If Larkin can't play, Austin Czarnik or Jeff Petry could suit up in Tuesday's contest.