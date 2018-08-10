Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Garners five-year contract renewal
Larkin signed a five-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Friday. Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit reports the deal is valued at $6.1 million annually.
There was never any doubt that Larkin would re-up with his hometown team, as the speedster is expected to inherit the captaincy from Henrik Zetterberg (back) once the Wings legend hangs up his skates for good. Larkin has posted 140 points (56 goals, 84 assists) over 242 career contests at the highest level. He should have no problem unleashing 200-plus shots over a full season, lining up down the middle with a newfound sense of how to best harness his speed to the benefit of his linemates.
