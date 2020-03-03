Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Garners helper Monday
Larkin snagged an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Larkin has been strong in his last seven games, during which he's netted three goals and supplied six helpers. The 23-year-old center has 49 points (18 tallies, 31 assists), 211 shots and 39 PIM in 68 appearances this year. Few Red Wings have made an impact offensively in 2019-20, but Larkin leads the team in points.
