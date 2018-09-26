Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Garners two points, including shortie
Larkin added a shorthanded goal and an assist Tuesday, proving to be a threat in an 8-6 road win over the Blackhawks.
Largely due to this latest performance, Larkin has one goal and three helpers through three preseason games. Viewed as a top candidate for the captaincy following the retirement of Henrik Zetterberg, the pivot is a treat to watch when skating alongside Andreas Athanasiou; those guys fly down on the ice and cause fits for the opposition in transition. In Tuesday's game, however, Larkin benefited from Athanasiou picking Duncan Keith's pocket and setting him up for a rocket shot that sailed past goalie Anton Forsberg. Larkin and Double-A aren't expected to form a line together during the regular season since they're technically both centers, but it can't hurt to experiment. Instead, expect Larkin to center Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha.
