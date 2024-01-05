Larkin notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Larkin set up a Jeff Petry tally in the second period, which tied the game at 2-2. Since returning from an upper-body injury in mid-December, Larkin has two goals and five assists over nine outings. The center is at 32 points, 114 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 33 contests this season, playing just under a point-per-game as he has for each of the last two campaigns.