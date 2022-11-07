Larkin was credited with an assist during Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the host Rangers.

Larkin, who has collected two goals among seven points during his past five appearances, finally overcame his career-long struggles against the Original Six rival. During his opening 17 outings versus the Rangers, the Red Wings' captain compiled only five points and a minus-10 rating. Larkin sparked Sunday's come-from-behind win with a helper on Pius Suter's game-tying tally. Larkin added three shots in 22:40 of ice time, the most among the team's forwards.