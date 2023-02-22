Larkin was given a game misconduct on a high cross-check in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Playing just 2:54 in the game, Larkin received a game misconduct for a cross-check up high on T.J. Oshie. This game snaps the American's seven-game point streak where he recorded 13 points in that span. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn't sign an extension with Detroit.

More News