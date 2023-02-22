Larkin was given a game misconduct on a high cross-check in the Red Wings' 3-1 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.
Playing just 2:54 in the game, Larkin received a game misconduct for a cross-check up high on T.J. Oshie. This game snaps the American's seven-game point streak where he recorded 13 points in that span. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn't sign an extension with Detroit.
