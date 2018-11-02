Larkin produced a power-play assist and another shorthanded in Thursday's 4-3 home win over the Devils.

Larkin's on a serious tear, as the fleet-footed center's gone three straight games with two points or more. Sure, this Detroit team has only won four times, but the hometown boy has crafted multi-point outings each time his team has won. With his season total now standing at six goals and eight helpers, Larkin's emerged as a must-start fantasy option, and he's been rather consistent despite the Wings experiencing dramatic highs and lows in the infancy of the campaign.