Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Gets third goal in last 20 games
Larkin scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Toronto.
It was just his third goal in his last 20 games. Larkin's overall point tally (54 points) is the best of his career. But his combined minus-40 over the last two seasons is a major blemish on his game. Then again, that might make Larkin a whole lot cheaper come next draft day.
