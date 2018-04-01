Larkin scored his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Senators.

It stood as the winner. The goal extends his point streak to three games and five points, and gives him 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games. Larkin sits one point shy of his first-ever 60-point season.

