Larkin scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Larkin netted the Red Wings' second of three goals in the first period. The 24-year-old has scored in each of the last two games. He's up to six tallies, 13 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 24 contests. He'll continue to play on the top line and first power-play unit.