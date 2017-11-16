Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Goes off for three points in commanding win
Larkin recorded a shorthanded goal to complement a power-play assist and another even-strength helper in Wednesday's 8-2 home rout over the Flames.
The trailblazing pivot was one of four Red Wings to compile three points in this contest. Larkin's been the most consistent offensive contributor donning the Winged Wheel and now has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) through 19 games. Use him well.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Learning to effectively harness speed•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two points Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Factors into scoring play•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Off to pretty good start•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Gets two assists in loss•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Overwhelms 'Yotes with two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...