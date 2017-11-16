Larkin recorded a shorthanded goal to complement a power-play assist and another even-strength helper in Wednesday's 8-2 home rout over the Flames.

The trailblazing pivot was one of four Red Wings to compile three points in this contest. Larkin's been the most consistent offensive contributor donning the Winged Wheel and now has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) through 19 games. Use him well.