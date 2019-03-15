Larkin (neck) is expected to return Saturday versus the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This corroborates a report from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. Detroit has been consistent with its message that the team will not be tanking in order to obtain a more favorable draft position, and Larkin returning for a team that has already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention further plays to that notion. The industrious top-line pivot has compiled 27 goals and 35 helpers through 65 games this season.