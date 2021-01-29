site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-dylan-larkin-good-to-go-thursday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Good to go Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Larkin (undisclosed) is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Stars.
Larkin missed Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury, but it appears he won't have to miss any games. The 24-year-old center will work on the Red Wings' top line and first power-play unit.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read