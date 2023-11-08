Larkin (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Larkin skated between Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat during the pregame warmups, so he appears to be good to go after being listed as a game-time decision. The 27-year-old Larkin has racked up five goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net and eight hits through 12 games this season.