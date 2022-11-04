Larkin score a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

His goal went into an empty net. Larkin continues to impress offensively with six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 10 contests. That's a point within the league's top-10 scoring list, but his 21.4 shooting percentage is more than double his career mark. Larkin's goal pace will invariably slow, but he's showing real growth in his game. His plus-4 rating thus far marks the first season he's been in the black since his rookie campaign (2015-16).