Larkin recorded a hat trick in Sunday's 5-2 win over Toronto.
Larkin extended Detroit's lead to 3-1 late in the first period before scoring a second goal, his 30th of the season, in the second. The 26-year-old center would then cap the hat trick with an empty netter in the final frame. Larkin has eight points (five goals, three assists) during his current four-game point streak. He extended his career high to 76 points (31 goals, 45 assists) through 75 games this season.
