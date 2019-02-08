Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Helping hand in return
Larkin (oblique) dished out two assists in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
Larkin was originally expected to miss a week or two, but instead he sat out just one game and was an immediate factor in his return, although his second helper came with just three seconds remaining in regulation and no chance of coming back. The 22-year-old remains on pace to hit 78 points this season, which would shatter last year's career high of 63.
