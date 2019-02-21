Larkin scored two goals and added a power-play assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old started the scoring for Detroit and then helped fuel a three-goal third period to send the game into overtime. With this performance, Larkin inches ever-so closer to averaging a point per game this season. He has 26 goals and 58 points in 60 games, including eight goals and 17 points in the last 14 contests.