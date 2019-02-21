Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Helps force overtime
Larkin scored two goals and added a power-play assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old started the scoring for Detroit and then helped fuel a three-goal third period to send the game into overtime. With this performance, Larkin inches ever-so closer to averaging a point per game this season. He has 26 goals and 58 points in 60 games, including eight goals and 17 points in the last 14 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores another power-play goal•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Tallies power-play goal•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Helping hand in return•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Ready to rock•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Team to decide on status Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...