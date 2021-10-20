Larkin registered two assists with three shots in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. He also went 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) on faceoffs.

Larkin helped the Red Wings break a scoreless tie in the third period, deftly setting up a pair of odd-man rush goals. He slid a 2-on-1 feed to Lucas Raymond for the rookie's first NHL goal at 6:17, then he dished to Tyler Bertuzzi on another rush less than three minutes later to make it a 2-0 game. Larkin, who sat out Saturday's game due to a suspension, has three points and a plus-5 rating his his first two contests.