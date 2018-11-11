Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Helps team with comeback bid
Larkin collected a secondary assist Saturday, helping the Red Wings to a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Larkin, who stunned the Rangers with an overtime goal Friday, failed to convert a shootout goal in this one, but he still came up clutch with a game-tying assist on Anthony Mantha's (second) third-period goal en route to another OT. The 22-year-old is a joy to watch, and it's pretty clear why GM Ken Holland bestowed a five-year, $30.5 million contract on Larkin in August.
