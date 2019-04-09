Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Highly likely to inherit captaincy
Larkin is expected to be named captain of the Red Wings ahead of the 2019-20 season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This isn't the least bit surprising, as the 22-year-old is a natural born leader and fresh off a team- and career-high 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) for the 2018-19 campaign. With Henrik Zetterberg forced to retire due to injury, Larkin spent the season as one of four assistant captains, but GM Ken Holland wants a young leader steering the club in a better direction after three consecutive years of missing the playoffs. "If you look at our assistant captains, the other three are older players," Holland said. "Ultimately, the next captain of the Detroit Red Wings is going to be somebody young."
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Nails down first 30-goal season•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Sets new career high in points•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Approaching offensive benchmark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...