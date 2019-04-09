Larkin is expected to be named captain of the Red Wings ahead of the 2019-20 season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This isn't the least bit surprising, as the 22-year-old is a natural born leader and fresh off a team- and career-high 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) for the 2018-19 campaign. With Henrik Zetterberg forced to retire due to injury, Larkin spent the season as one of four assistant captains, but GM Ken Holland wants a young leader steering the club in a better direction after three consecutive years of missing the playoffs. "If you look at our assistant captains, the other three are older players," Holland said. "Ultimately, the next captain of the Detroit Red Wings is going to be somebody young."