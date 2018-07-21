Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Hints extension could come soon
Larkin remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, but the Red Wings are not worried about their ability to re-sign the speedy forward, MLive.com reports.
Larkin is said to be seeking a six-year contract extension worth approximately $36 million, and while he's the last one that GM Ken Holland needs to get back on the books ahead of the 2018-19 season, neither side seems concerned that a new deal isn't yet in place. "It's heading in the right direction for sure," Larkin said. "I think it'll be soon." While the pivot experienced the dreaded sophomore slump in 2016-17, the Michigan native more than made up for it last season, pouring on 16 goals and a career-high 47 assists over 82 games. It's rare that a player with only three years of NHL experience would earn a long-term deal, but Larkin is a natural leader who wants to be with the Wings for the long haul.
