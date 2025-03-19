Larkin scored Detroit's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

Larkin was in tight and fired a rebound over the left shoulder of Logan Thompson to knot the game 1-1, and it stayed that way until well into the third when the Caps put up three in a 7:11 span to pull away. It was his 28th goal of the season, and his 60th point. Larkin has recorded four consecutive 60-point campaigns, and he's on pace for his second 70-plus season. He's also on pace to top 250 shots. The Wings will need every bit of his offense to make a Wild Card spot -- they are three points out and in a multi-team tussle, which makes things tough.